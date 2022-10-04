Bhopal: 19-member Wushu team to head to Gandhinagar for 36th National Games 2022

Wushu Team |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Wushu team will leave for Gandhinagar to participate in the ongoing 36th National Games 2022

The MP team consists of 16 players, two coaches and one manager. Four of the athletes are from Bhopal, said MP Wushu Association Secretary Sarika Gupta while talking to Free Press.

Madhya Pradesh sports and youth welfare department organised a camp for State Wushu Team from September 15 to October 5.

Sarika Gupta also mentioned that from the last three national games, Wushu sports had earned the highest number of medals among all the sports in Madhya Pradesh named as Bhooraksha Dubey (SAI Bhopal), Rohit Jadhav (SAI Bhopal), Subhash Tomar(Bhopal) and Sanidhya Maratha(Bhopal).

SAI (Sports Authority of India) athlete Bhooraksha Dubey said, “I am excited to participate in the 36th National Games as it’ll be my first time. In the 2015 national games , I wasn’t eligible to participate due to my age. I am setting my goal higher and am planning to win a gold.”

SAI athlete Rohit Jadhav said, “I hope to win a gold medal at the National Games. I have played in National and International tournaments before, and I have won medals too. My father made me join Wushu, and here I am.

Read Also National Games 2022: Glimpses of the opening ceremony in pics