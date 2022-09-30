National Games 2022: Glimpses of the opening ceremony in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2022

The fireworks marked the formal inauguration of the 36th National Games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday

National Games are being held in the state of Gujarat for the very first time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 36th National Games ceremony

Olympians Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu were also present among other dignitaries

This time 8,000 athletes are taking part in 36 sports competitions, with competitors competing from all over the country

National games is held from 29th September to 12th October with the events being organised in six cities

The National Games are being held after a gap of 7 years

The opening ceremony performances included Gujarati folk dance 'garba'

The event was a remarkable show of light and sound and colors

