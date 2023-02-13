Bhopal: 18th State Inter-District Youth Athletics Championship from Feb 18

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 18th State Inter-District Youth Athletics Championship 2023 will be held at Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal on February 18 and 19. It has been organised by Madhya Pradesh Athletics Association. Over 500 participants from different district units affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Athletics Association will participate in different sports events. Those interested can apply online on the website of Athletics Federation of India by February 16. According to Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Athletics Association, Arjunan Muralidhar, this competition is important for state athletes. On the basis of Madhya Pradesh athletes’ performances, the state team will also be selected for 18th National Youth Athletics Championship to be held this year.

