Bhopal: 188 stirs held in 2018, agitations underway again in election year

Residents of Arif Nagar, Anu Nagar staging a sit-in at the collectorate office demanding relocation place on Wednesday. Their homes were razed recently |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election year has begun in Madhya Pradesh. So, the pressure on the government is increasing. The workers’ unions, contractual workers and people’s representatives are putting pressure on the government to meet their demands.

The election-year agitations are under way. Before the 2018 assembly elections, Bhopal saw 188 agitations and that too when section 144 was imposed in the city.

Just before the last assembly elections, the government employees launched a stir demanding promotion. The Asha workers, the contractual workers, the guest lecturers and the Panchayat workers also launched agitations. The people’s representatives and the Sadhus organised movements against the government.

The farmers’ stir that began in 2017 continued till the elections. The members of SC/ST community and the people belonging to general category also organised stirs against the government.

With the beginning of the election year, many organisations have embarked on agitations in which the Congress is also taking part to target the ruling party. The agitation launched by the contractual workers of the health department is going on for a long time. The other employees of the health department were also going to join the stir, but the government, somehow, managed to stop them.

Now, the students, waiting for PSC results, have also launched an agitation. Those who have joined the government services after 2005 are demanding the old pension scheme.

The state employees are mounting pressure on the government for promotion. Not only that the demands of Aganwadi workers have also come up. Apart from that, various organisations are rolling up their sleeves to pressurise the government to meet their demands.

According to a senior officer, most of the agitations are held in Bhopal, but just before the elections, stirs become more intense.

As there was corona pandemic after 2018, the agitations could not be organised, but there will be pressure on the government this year, he said.