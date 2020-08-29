Bhopal: 187 new cases add up to corona count

State capital continued to witness a surge in corona cases as 187 person were found to be infected with the virus on Saturday. District administration has pressed the teams in containment areas to check the virus spread. Three doctors of Gandhi Medical College have been diagnosed with the infection, while AIIMS campus reported four fresh cases, one of the patient is from PG Girls hostel. Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) reported eight positives.

Police line (Govindpura) reported six positives, while one case came from police Jahangirabad. One positive has been reported from 3 EME centre as well as from 25th Battalion each. Police Line (Nehru Nagar) reported three positives. Besides, two CRPF jawans have been tested positives. Fire station (Fategarh), Bagsewania police station, Chowki Tallaya, Sukhisewania reported one each.

Three of a family at Abhinav Homes (Ayodhya by-pass) have contracted the infection. Similarly, four members of families living Phase-5(Ayodhya Nagar) and Peoples Mall (Karond) each were tested positive. Gautam Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Aradhna Nagar, Tilajamalpura and Nebri Karoda, Nipania Jat, Shakti Nagar(sector-2), Rohit Nagar, Gehukheda, Amrai(AIIMS) Capital Mall, each reported two cases. Tulsi Nagar reported three positive cases. Sagar Institute of Science and Technology (SISTec), Ratibad, reported three positives. Gulmohar reported three positives in a same family.