Bhopal: 17 suspended in 7 days, many still out of CM’s scalpel

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has suspended three officers at a function held for distribution of sanction letters under public service campaign in Sidhi district.

After the suspension of three, the number of officials facing such punishment has gone up to 17 and that too in a week.

Chouhan is suspending officers and staffers on the grounds of complaints of rip-off in government schemes. The chief minister may have suspended the officials for graft, but many high-profile officers are still out of Chouhan’s scalpel.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered FIRs against chief engineer of Water Resources Department (WRD) Shirish Mishra and superintending engineer Sharad Shrivastava.

Besides, action has not been taken against Sanjeev Dubey who was involved in Rs 42 crore bogus challan scam of the excise department.

Similarly, during a raid by Lokayukta sleuths, an assistant excise officer, Alok Khare, was found to be the owner of properties worth crores of rupees, but he has been recently reinstated. Besides, there are many cases in which action was not taken against officers and employees, although the probe agencies put up proofs against them before the government.

After the Lokayukta and EOW inquiries, there are thousands of cases in various departments, but action against the corrupt officers is pending in the absence of sanction for prosecution.

Case 1

Eight months have passed since the EOW registered FIRs against chief engineer of Water Resources Department (WRD) Shirish Mishra and its superintending engineer Sharad Shrivastava in connection with Rs 877-crore advance payment. The Enforcement Directorate is also inquiry into the case, but Mishra is dealing with all the important work in the WRD.

Case 2

During a raid by the Lokayukta sleuths, assistant excise officer Alok Khare was found to be the owner of properties worth crores of rupees. ED is also probing the case, but he has been recently reinstated.

Case 3

The name of assistant excise commissioner Sanjeev Dubey figured in the Rs 42-crore fake challan scam, but he has been reinstated after a certain formalities.

Case 4

A video clip in connection with graft in Ayushman Bharat Yojna went viral. The name of a woman officer cropped up in the case, but the officer has not even been removed from the important post she was holding when the video clip went viral.