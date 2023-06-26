Bhopal: 17 Painters Showcase Work At ‘Rangodaya’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 17 artists have showcased their 48 paintings at Swaraj Vithika on the premises of Ravindra Bhawan in the city. The artists included children, youth and elders of every age group.

They have painted Lord Ganesh, Buddha, landscapes, portraits of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and film actor Kangna Ranaut using acrylic and water colour on canvas. Some of these artists have displayed modern, traditional and tribal art.

Some of them also made sketches. It was part of the inaugural day of the three-day ‘Rangodaya Art Exhibition,’ organised by the Art and Design Class. An artist Preeti Shailendra has been painting for more than 15 years. She teaches painting to children.

Three of his paintings have been displayed in the exhibition. “ I made Tara Devi female Buddha using oil colour. It took me six months,” she said. ?A 12-year-old Aarav Jain has displayed two sketches and a portrait. He said that he started painting from the age of 8. I made a painting of Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya by visiting the museum. It took me two hours to make it,” he said. He made a sketch of his younger brother. Art lovers can visit the exhibition from 2 pm to 7 pm daily till June 27.