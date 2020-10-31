Bhopal: 16-yr-old girl hangs self, leaves suicide note

BHOPAL: A 16-year-old girl was found hanging at her house on Friday. In a suicide note, she apologised to her parents for not being able to fulfill their wishes. “Please forgive me as I have not been able to meet your expectations,” wrote Sakshee Meena, a resident of Kuthar village. Gunga police station staff has registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.

The police have yet to record statements of her parents. “It is not clear as to what drove her to commit suicide,” said SHO Gunga police station Suneel Bhadauria. He said girl and was at her house with younger brother on Friday. Her parents had gone to farms where they work, he said.

Her brother informed them in evening about the incident. As they returned, they brought the body down and sent it for post-mortem. Police said family has not said anything that might have put her under any pressure. Post-mortem report is awaited.