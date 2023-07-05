Bhopal: 1500 Rickety Buildings Pose Threat To Lives; BMC Helpless

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 1500 dilapidated buildings in the city are under the lens of the municipal corporation, however, the civic body is unable to demolish these rickety structures as their occupants are not ready to vacate them. In many of the residential buildings, people continue to live in these dangerous structures risking their lives. It is the responsibility of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration to ensure that the old and crumbling structures are entirely unfit for habitation. There are around 15-20 buildings in every zone, which are dilapidated. Maximum of such old and rickety structures are in Zone 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the old city.

In New Market, the prime location of the city, Khadi Gramodyog is running its office in an old dilapidated building. Adjacent to the office is another building which is also in a sorry state. Many EWS buildings are in bad shape in Sarawati Nagar but people continue to reside there.

Around 600 houses at Janta Quarter, in Aishbagh, are in dilapidated condition. Last year, the civic body’s squad which had gone to demolish the crumbling structures had to return after it faced residents’ protest. As per the BMC, the number of dangerous, rickety buildings in the city is more than 1500. The list of dangerous residential structures was prepared eight years ago. Every year before the monsoon, the civic body issues notices to the people living in these dilapidated houses to vacate the premises. However, the civic body doesn’t initiate any action against the people not adhering to its order.

BMC cannot pull people to vacate dilapidated houses: Mayor

“BMC administration issues notices, it cannot pull the people off their dilapidated house to vacate it. People should also act responsibly and take required steps for their own safety. It is seen that people approach the administration to renew the lease of their 40-year-old building. The BMC has approached BDA, MP Housing Board and other agencies to cooperate and vacate the rickety premises.

Accidents happened in dilapidated buildings here

* August 2019 - Vehicles were damaged when a two-storey building collapsed in Marwari Road.

* July 2020 – A dilapidated portion of Nawab's Kothi near Curfew Wali Mata Mandir came down

* August 2020 – More than two dozen vehicles were damaged after a part of the 150-year-old Sadar Manzil fell on them

* June 2022 - While demolishing a dilapidated house in Shahpura, a laborer died after being buried under the debris.

* July 2022 - In Indira Nagar Multi, the car was damaged after a balcony of the dilapidated building fell down