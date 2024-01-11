Bhopal: 150 AI-Equipped Cameras In City To Identify Listed Criminals | Photo grapher

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal police are mulling over installing Artificial Intelligence-equipped CCTV cameras at bus stands, railways stations, and other crowded spots in the city to help in detecting the faces of the listed criminals and prevent crime at such places. If the experiment succeeds in Bhopal, it will be integrated with National Automated Fingerprint Identification System.

A proposal regarding the same is being prepared at Bhopal police commissionerate. In first phase, 150 such cameras will be installed, they added. At present, 781 CCTV cameras are placed at 153 locations of the city, which are equipped with ITMS, but not with AI.

Owing to this, the scanning and identification of listed criminals is not possible. They are currently being utilised after criminals escape after committing a crime. Other than this, the cameras prove beneficial in reading the number plates of those vehicles, which flout the traffic norms, and help with penalisation.

After the AI-laced cameras come up, a server will also be set up to maintain a record of the CCTV footages. Senior officials claimed that as soon as a criminal appears under the AI-laced camera scanner, his/her previous criminal record will also be readily made available to the in-charge of the camera.

This will facilitate the convenience of the police in nabbing the accused soon. Sources at the Bhopal police commissionerate system said that a team of AI experts will soon be called from Delhi to impart AI training to the police officials and personnel in Bhopal.

194 cameras at entry

exit points Additional commissioner of police (Law and order) of Bhopal, Awadhesh Goswami, said that 94 cameras would be installed at the entry and exit points of the city, to monitor the activities of criminals who enter the city and make an exit after committing crimes. The tender process for the same will begin soon, he added.