Bhopal: 14 SPs to be elevated as DIGs in New Year  

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fourteen SPs of the state police force are likely to ring in the New Year as DIGs. They all are IPS officers under Madhya Pradesh cadre of 2009 batch. However, for want of posts, 11 of their batch mates will continue as SPs. The orders are likely to be issued on the last day of 2022. The promoted officers will not be transferred along with their promotion and will remain posted where they are.

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for promotion of IPS officers of state cadre was held on November 25. There are a total of 25 officers in the 2009 batch of the IPS. Of them, three are Regular Recruits (RR) i.e. officers who have directly joined the IPS while 22 are promotees from the State Police Service (SPS).

Currently, 10 posts of DIGs are vacant. Two DIGs are due to retire on January 1, 2023 while two others will be promoted as IGs. That will increase the number of available posts to 14. That means 11 SPs of the 2009 batch will have to wait for their promotion.

The promoted officers will not be transferred. Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan is scheduled to be held in Indore from January 7-9. This will be followed by Global Investors' Summit which will be a two-day affair from January 10 to 11. The President and Prime Minister will be visiting the city during this period. The government does not want to make changes in the postings of IPS officers till the two events and VVIP visits are over.

Reshuffle of IPS officers may be done on January 12. The Chief Minister has convened commissioner-IG and collector-SP conference on January 17, in which the officers will be told about the priorities of the new government. IPS officers of 1988 batch will be promoted as ADGs, of 2005 batch as IGs and of 2009 batch as DIGs. Selection grade will be awarded to the officers of 2010 batch.