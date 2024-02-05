Bhopal: 137 Fake Rly E-Tickets Worth Rs 3 Lakh Seized

Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Bhopal divisional railway on Saturday took action against agents who issued unauthorised railway tickets. The action was taken against under Operation Available. The RPF personnel conducted raids at different places in this connection.

During raids, the RPF personnel posted at Sant Hirdaramnagar check-post arrested two persons who carried three fake railway identity cards. The two persons introduced themselves as Deepak Rai, resident of Dwarka Nagar in Bhopal, Vishal Kushwaha, resident of Ganj Basoda. During questioning, Deepak told railway police that he and his friend Vishal Kushwaha used three fake ID cards to make tickets for themselves, their families and their customers on mobile phones.

In addition to railway fare, they charged Rs 50 - Rs 100 as commission from the customer per ticket. Accused Vishal Kushwaha works as a computer operator at Samarpan Public School, Mandi Bamora. He created fake railway staff ID card to make tickets. Both of them were brought to Railway Protection Force check-post in Nishatpura.

The RPF recovered two mobile phones, 2 tickets worth Rs 319.85 from them. Besides, 135 pieces of railway e-tickets worth Rs 2,96,556, 137 railway e-tickets worth Rs 2,96,875.85- were recovered from them. A case was registered against both the accused under Section 143 of Railway Act. Further investigation is on.