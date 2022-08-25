Bhopal: 132KV sub-station installed to operate Oxygen plant at Mohasa Bawai

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has constructed 132 KV Power sub-station to operate Oxygen plant at Mohasa Bawai Industrial Corridor in Narmadapuram at the cost of Rs.48.09 crore.

On Thursday, it was made operational with a new ultra high pressure power sub-station of 63 MVA from Jabalpur control room through Human Machine Interface technology. This is the second ultra high pressure sub-station after Dhimarkheda (Katni), said the state government officials.

With this sub-station being energised, not only will the oxygen plant and various units of Mohasa-Bawai Industrial Corridor get quality electricity with proper voltage but also areas connected to this area including Mohasa, Madhavan, Jhasarseth, Gordiamoti, Pilekhkhar, Chaplasar, Makodia, Sangakhedkalan. About 4,000 domestic and agricultural electricity consumers of about 30 villages will also get quality power supply with minimum disruption.

Inax Oxygen Plant with production capacity of 150 MT per day would be installed at 132 KV. There was a requirement of supply of power on voltage label, in view of which Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company decided to build an ultra high pressure sub-station in Mohasa Bawai Industrial Corridor. For this, Double circuit supply of 132 KV from Budni sub-station of 220 KV, was brought with the help of pile foundation.