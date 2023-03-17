 Bhopal :13 municipal corporations of Madhya Pradesh under debt of Rs 320 cr
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Bhopal Municipal Corporation office |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh):Thirteen municipal corporations of the state are under the debt of Rs 320 crore, these civic bodies had taken loan from Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company Limited, told the urban development minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur in a written reply to a question in Assembly.

Leader of Opposition Govind Singh had wanted to know from the government the loan burden on the municipal corporations. Bhopal Municipal Corporation has taken the loan of more than Rs 60 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company Limited

Chhindwara civic body has borrowed Rs 51 crore, Gwalior Rs 37 crore, Jabalpur Rs 30 crore, Ratlam Rs 27.41 crore, Morena Rs 27.11 crore, Indore Rs 25.85 crore, Sagar Rs 16 crore, Rewa Rs 10.40 crore, Dewas Rs 10.22 crore, Katni and Khandwa corporations are having loans of Rs 8 crore each. Last in the ladder is Burhanpur Municipal Corporation which has taken a loan of Rs 7.82 crore.

Interestingly, three urban bodies - Satna, Singroli and Ujjain - have not taken any loans from the Company. Sources claimed that out of the three corporations, two are running heavy industrial complexes and generating good revenue to fund development works in their respective areas.

Two corporations have taken loans to run Mukhyamantri Payejal Yojana but from other agencies. Rewa Corporation has taken loans of Rs 17.48 crore from HUDCO for the first phase of the scheme, and for the second phase the corporation has taken Rs 19.64 crore loan from Bank of India.  The Ratlam Municipal Corporation has also taken the loan from the Bank of India of Rs 19.14 crore for the scheme.

  • Municipal Corporation            Loan Amt

  • Bhopal Rs 60 crore

  • Chhindwara Rs 51 crore

  • Gwalior Rs 37 crore

  • Jabalpur Rs 30 crore

  • Ratlam Rs 27.41 crore

  • Morena Rs 27.11 crore

  • Indore Rs 25.85 crore

  • Sagar Rs 16 crore

  • Rewa Rs 10.40 crore

  • Dewas Rs 10.22 crore

  • Katni Rs 8 crore

  • Khandwa Rs 8 crore

  • Burhanpur Rs 7.82 crore

