Bhopal :13 municipal corporations of Madhya Pradesh under debt of Rs 320 cr

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh):Thirteen municipal corporations of the state are under the debt of Rs 320 crore, these civic bodies had taken loan from Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company Limited, told the urban development minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur in a written reply to a question in Assembly.
Leader of Opposition Govind Singh had wanted to know from the government the loan burden on the municipal corporations. Bhopal Municipal Corporation has taken the loan of more than Rs 60 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company Limited
Chhindwara civic body has borrowed Rs 51 crore, Gwalior Rs 37 crore, Jabalpur Rs 30 crore, Ratlam Rs 27.41 crore, Morena Rs 27.11 crore, Indore Rs 25.85 crore, Sagar Rs 16 crore, Rewa Rs 10.40 crore, Dewas Rs 10.22 crore, Katni and Khandwa corporations are having loans of Rs 8 crore each. Last in the ladder is Burhanpur Municipal Corporation which has taken a loan of Rs 7.82 crore.
Interestingly, three urban bodies - Satna, Singroli and Ujjain - have not taken any loans from the Company. Sources claimed that out of the three corporations, two are running heavy industrial complexes and generating good revenue to fund development works in their respective areas.
Two corporations have taken loans to run Mukhyamantri Payejal Yojana but from other agencies. Rewa Corporation has taken loans of Rs 17.48 crore from HUDCO for the first phase of the scheme, and for the second phase the corporation has taken Rs 19.64 crore loan from Bank of India. The Ratlam Municipal Corporation has also taken the loan from the Bank of India of Rs 19.14 crore for the scheme.
Municipal Corporation Loan Amt
Bhopal Rs 60 crore
Chhindwara Rs 51 crore
Gwalior Rs 37 crore
Jabalpur Rs 30 crore
Ratlam Rs 27.41 crore
Morena Rs 27.11 crore
Indore Rs 25.85 crore
Sagar Rs 16 crore
Rewa Rs 10.40 crore
Dewas Rs 10.22 crore
Katni Rs 8 crore
Khandwa Rs 8 crore
Burhanpur Rs 7.82 crore
-
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)