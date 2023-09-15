Bhopal: 13 Gates Of Bargi, Tawa Dams Opened

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains continued in most of the districts of state on Friday. It led to rise in water-level in dams. Thirteen sluice gates of Bargi dam were opened in Jabalpur district till the evening. Similarly, 13 Tawa dam gates were opened in Narmadapuram district and 3 lakh cusecs of water was released.

Assistant Engineer (AE) Ajay Sure of Bargi Dam said, “Earlier, 7 sluice gates were opened but by the evening we were forced to open 6 more due to heavy rainfall.”

Bhopal experienced rainfall throughout the day and it was for the first time in current season the state capital experienced rains whole day.

Most of the city roads were water-logged.

In last 24 hours, Balaghat recorded 243mm while Khargone recorded 180mm. Seoni recoded 175mm rainfall while Anuppur recorded 118mm and Mandla recorded 140mm while Barghat and Paraswada recorded heavy rainfall in the range of 243-242 mm.

Meanwhile, a red Alert has been issued for torrential rains for districts like Chhindwara, Seoni, Raisen, Naramadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, and Khargone. Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued in districts like Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Vidisha, Sehore, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur and Agar.

Yellow alert has also been issued for heavy rains in districts like Sidhi, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Neemuch, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Datia, bhind and Sheopurkalan.

According to meteorological department, the Low Pressure Area in the Bay of Bengal has become more organized and is a well marked low now. The system will be travelling across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and further westwards over the next three days, also giving rains over the region.

With this, today, meteorological department expect heavy rains over parts of eastern, central and western parts of Madhya Pradesh. On September 16, heavy rain will gradually start to shift and will cover southwest parts of Madhya Pradesh.

