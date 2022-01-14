Bhopal: 1.23 lakh candidates write constable recruitment exam

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 1,23, 546 candidates appeared in the Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 on Thursday. The attendance percentage was around 60 per cent. On January 13 as many as 2.7 lakh candidates were scheduled to appear in the examination in 12 shifts.

Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 is being conducted in the state from January 8 to February 17,2022 in two shifts. A total of 12 lakh 72 thousand 305 candidates have been issued admit cards in this examination. Till date, total 03 unfair means cases (UFM cases) have been registered.

The Professional Examination Board, Bhopal Controller, said that on January 8, a studentís mobile was confiscated at Islamia Karimiya College Centre 1 of Indore city, and a UFM case registered was against him as he possessed a mobile phone .

Similarly, on January 10, as per the information given by the supervisor of Oriental University Indore, a candidate was caught trying to solve the question paper on rough paper and give it to the candidate behind. A UFM case has been registered in this case also. Also, on January 12, a UFM case was registered against a candidate at the Alpine Institute of Ujjain city in the second shift.

The Controller told that Exam Reflection Tool is being used in the examination. During the examination of the candidate, the screen image of all the activities of each mouse click done in the computer screen is being maintained by the tool, so that the information of the mouse click along with the questions and answers marked during the examination of the candidates will be available with the board.

Aadhar verification is being done for registration desk, for entering the lab and going out of the lab after the examination. In case of Aadhaar mismatch or Aadhaar suspension, the candidate is not being included in the examination. Instructions have already been given in the admit card to the candidates to appear in the examination only after unlocking the Aadhaar.

Admission to the examination centre is being done only after thermal screening, frisking of the candidates. Following the Covid protocol in the examination centres, sanitization is being done in the lab in the campus before each shift and arrangements for masks, sanitizers have also been made.

The candidates are being made to wear a different coloured band per shift in their hand at the registration desk, so that the candidates can be identified and unauthorized person can be prevented from entering the lab. About 1600 officers and employees have been attached at the examination centres in the police constable recruitment examination.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 12:04 AM IST