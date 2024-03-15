Bhopal: 12-Yr-Old Girl Tells Her Parents In Suicide Note Before Hanging Self, Seeks Forgiveness

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl left a suicide note apologizing to her parents before taking her own life by hanging herself at her home in Misrod on Thursday night. Her family discovered her body hanging from the ceiling on Friday morning. Based on the contents of her suicide note, it appears that the girl's parents disapproved of her spending time aimlessly with her friends, fearing that it would spoil her. Investigating officer (IO) Sudhakar Sharma told Free press that Anjali Waghmare (12), a class 6 student of a private school took the extreme step.

Her father is a daily wage labourer, while her mother works as a domestic help. On Thursday night, Anjali hanged herself inside her room, and her parents discovered her body on Friday morning. They found a suicide note from the spot, which reads, “Please forgive me mummy and papa. Both of you often used to think I will get spoiled if I roam around with my friends. Now I am leaving this world, and you wouldn’t have to preach anyone”. The police have sent the girl’s body for post-mortem, and are probing the case from all angles, they said.