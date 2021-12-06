Bhopal: 12 Campion school roller skaters bag 12 medals in city competition

BHOPAL: Twelve roller skaters from Campion School from Bhopal bagged 12 medals in ‘City Roller Skating Competition Season -4’.

The medals included five gold, two silver and five bronze. IES Public School , Neelbad, Bhopal organised the contest recently.

Sambhav Mishra, Aarav Shukla, Hemakshi Choukikar from Std. II, Aviraj Tiwari and Rishika Chawada from Std. IV bagged gold medals respectively.

Jewel Segi George (Std. I) and Divyansh Lagalwar (Std. IV) won silver medals while Naman Sagar Ekka, Shivansh Saxena, Mohd. Hanzalah from Std. II, Riyansh Bagjai from Std. IV and Shivani Thakur from Std X got bronze medals respectively.

Besides medals, they got certificates of appreciation in their different ages and categories. All the skaters prepared themselves for this competition under the guidance of their physical education teacher and coach Sanjay Mishra. More than 200 roller skaters from different schools took part in the contest.

Principal Fr. Athnas Lakra, vice-principal Fr. Alok Toppo and head of physical education department Johnsy Koshy congratulated the coach and all the medal holder roller skaters of the competition. They give their best wishes to all the skaters for their upcoming competitions.

