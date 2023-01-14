Bhopal: 11 SIs, 84 police constables join services

e-Paper Get App
One of the constables Ram Baran whose both kidneys are not functioning properly completed nine months of training.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): You should take care of women and children and provide them security. All victims should be dealt with sensitivity, said ADG, women safety, Pragya Richa Shrivastava, while addressing the passing out parade of newly recruited sub inspectors and constables here on Friday. One of the constables Ram Baran whose both kidneys are not functioning properly completed nine months of training. About 90 per cent of the police constables have joined services through appointment on compassionate ground. A passing out parade of 91-B batch of sub inspectors and 73rd batch of constables was held at Madhya Pradesh Police Academy in Bhori. As many as 11 probationary sub-inspectors and 84 constables duly joined MP police service.

