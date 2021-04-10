Bhopal: 106-year-old woman gets her first Covid-19 vaccine in Berasia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, whose age according to her Aadhaar card is 106 years, received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The woman was administered the dose at an inoculation facility in Berasia area near here, a state public relations department official said. After getting the jab, Kamli Bai, a resident of Bilkho village, said that the vaccine may help tide over the pandemic. According to Kamli Bai's Aadhaar card, she was born on January 1, 1915.

Last Saturday, a 118-year-old woman (according to her Aadhaar card) named Tulsabai was administered the coronavirus vaccine in Khimlasa area of Sagar district in the state.