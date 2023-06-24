 Bhopal: 105 Road Rage Cases In Over A Month, Busy Areas Vulnerable
Bhopal: 105 Road Rage Cases In Over A Month, Busy Areas Vulnerable

Bhopal: 105 Road Rage Cases In Over A Month, Busy Areas Vulnerable

Incidents rise as not many traffic cops deployed on roads across city

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Road rage has become a common sight in Bhopal where scuffles break out among vehicle drivers, riders on streets over petty issues.

As per police records, 105 such cases were registered at police stations in last one-and-a-half months. Police officials said road rage had given rise to serious crimes like stabbing, group clashes etc.

Though senior police officials said cases surged due to scorching summers, which test both physical and mental endurance of people, city’s poor traffic management, rash driving are also to be blamed.

Police officials said that a majority of such cases had been reported at Kotwali police station followed by Hanumanganj, Habibganj and TT Nagar police station, which witness high commotion throughout the day.

A police official posted at MP Nagar police station said such cases increased after traffic was diverted in MP Nagar. Narrow roads result in long, irking traffic jams.

People don’t keep patience as most riders try to overtake other vehicles as soon as traffic jams begin to clear. This results in collision of two or more vehicles.

When pointed out, Hanumanganj police station house officer Mahendra Singh Thakur said traffic jams and haphazard driving were common as main railway station and Nadra bus stand are located in the area.

When contacted, police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said police patrolling was needed during daytime too. “We will do it soon,” he added.

