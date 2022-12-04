Bhopal: 100 take part in Cheetah Run in Kuno division

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 100 people took part in Cheetah Run organised by Kuno Wild Life Forest Division in Sheopur district on International Cheetah Day, which was observed on Sunday. Cheetah Run was organised from Moravan to Sesaipura.

The participants included Cheetah Mitra, forest department personnel and local representatives.

After Cheetah Run, a convention of Cheetah Mitra was held at Forest Rest House in Sesaipura. MLA from Vijaypur assembly constituency Sita Ram Adivasi, Chief Conservator of Forest and Director, Lion Project, Uttam Kumar Sharma, Superintendent of Police were chief guests.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited General Manager Uttam Rao, District Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma were also present on the occasion.

District Forest Officer of Kuno National Park Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press that Cheetah Run was organised in buffer area outside the park and it covered distance of 6 kilometres. Cheetah Mitra also shared their experiences at the function.

A tableau displayed the journey of cheetahs to India. A street play and puppet show was also organised on cheetah conservation. Girraj Paliwal recited folklore to give message of protection of cheetahs.

Chief guests highlighted the importance of Cheetah Project, which will boost tourism and generate employment for local people.

Twelve more cheetahs will be brought to Kuno National Park from South Africa. Apart from this, second bird survey report of Kuno was released. The report cites that Kuno has 196 bird species and 14 rare species, which are on the brink of extinction. At present, Kuno National Park has eight cheetahs.