Bhopal: 100 more beds added to All India Institute of Medical Sciences intensive care unit ward

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundred more beds have been added in Intensive Care Unit of All India Institute of Medical Sciences here as its earlier capacity had exhausted. It had refused to admit more Covid patients, which created a flutter. State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang visited it and decided to increase number of beds after inquiring about the status.

The hospital has 500 beds including 200 beds in ICU. Now, 100 more beds will be available at ICU in AIIMS. The remaining number of beds are oxygen-supported.

According to AIIMS administration, beds are reserved for at least 15 days once a Covid patient is admitted. As a result, beds remain occupied on most days in AIIMS.