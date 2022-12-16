Bhopal: 10 SPS officers to be elevated to IPS rank before New Year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ten officers of State Police Service (SPS) are likely to welcome the New Year as member of the Indian Police Service (IPS). A proposal for promoting the ten officers has been forwarded to the Central Government and Departmental Promotion Committee is likely to meet soon for clearing the proposal.

Ten posts of IPS officers are vacant in the state and as per rules, the names of 30 SPS officers (three times the number of vacancies) have been forwarded to the Centre. Those with blemish-less service record and less than 56 years of age will be considered for promotion.

Barring one, all the officers likely to be promoted are from the 1996 batch of the SPS. Ten officers of the batch are awaiting elevation to all-India service. Of them, Gopal Prasad Khandel has crossed the age of 56 years and is thus out of the consideration zone. The name of Devendra Kumar Sirolia and Anil Kumar Mishra will not be considered as departmental inquiries are pending against them.

According to the gradation list of SPS officers, notified by the state government on April 1, 2022, Sundar Singh Kanesh is the junior-most in 1996 batch. He is likely to be promoted. Prakash Chandra Parihar will be the only officer from the 1995 batch to join the prestigious service. The remaining nine are from the 1996 batch.

The SPS officers likely to join the IPS on the first day of 2023 include Prakash Chandra Parihar, Vinod Kumar Singh, Manish Kumar Khatri, Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, Sunil Kumar Mehta, Virendra Kumar Jain, Devendra Kumar Patidar, Rai Singh Narwaria, Ramsharan Prajapati and Sundar Singh Kanesh.