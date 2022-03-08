Bhopal: 10-day Punjabi food fest begins at Courtyard by Marriott

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-day Punjabi food festival began at Courtyard by Marriott in the city on Monday.

The menu of the food festival has a wide variety of classical as well as traditional Punjabi cuisines including kebabs, tikkas, and sarso da saag and makke di roti.

Hotelís General Manager Rakesh Upadhyay said, 'We have a large Punjabi community in Bhopal. Keeping the recipes traditional and authentic, we have used lot of spices in the cooking,' he said.

Hotelís executive chef Amol Patil said, ìWe have also set up multiple authentic live counters like Parathe wali galli, Bhatti da murgh, Keema kaleji, Chole bhature, Amritsari chole kulche, Kadhi chawal and Rajma chawal, Sarson da saag-makki di roti, Patiala lassi, chaat and jalebi-doodh."

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:02 AM IST