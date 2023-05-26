Bhopal: 1-year-old dies after falling in water-filled bucket

Bhopal: Atik Khan and his wife were busy attending the guests, when their one-year old son Buddhshir Khan fell into a bucket | Reprtesentative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A one-year-old boy who fell into a bucket filled with water at a house in Kolar died on Thursday late night, the police said. The incident took place at a house in Gehun Kheda.

Kolar police station incharge Jai Kumar Singh said that on May 18, guests had visited house of resident Atik Khan. Khan and his wife were busy attending the guests, when their one-year old son Buddhshir Khan fell into a bucket filled with water while playing. Atik and his wife immediately took him out from the bucket and rushed him to JK hospital.

When his condition did not improve, he was referred to Rainbow Hospital. On Thursday late night, the doctors declared Buddhshir dead. Doctors said water had entered his lungs, which impeded normal functioning of respiratory system.

On Friday, the body was sent for post-mortem and was then handed over to his family, SHO Singh said.