Bhopal: 1 Dead, Another Injured As SUV Overturns Following Collision With Car

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and another was injured when a hatchback car and an SUV collided in Arera Hills area at about 3 am on Friday. The SUV overturned as a result of collision, and the man driving it died on the spot, the police said.

Another man sitting inside the car received minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. According to Arera Hills police station staff, deceased Kapil Jethani (36) ran a mobile phone shop in MP Nagar. Kapil nd his brother Naveen were on way to their house in their SUV.

As they reached near Arera Hills police station, a hatchback car running on the left hit the SUV, which overturned as a result of collision. Kapil, who was driving the car, died on the spot after his head banged against car’s windscreen.

Onlookers rushed to the spot, out Naveen and Kapil. Passers-by said that the airbags of hatchback car opened during the crash due to which its driver survived. But the airbags of the SUV did not open, leading to Kapil’s death. Naveen, who had sustained minor injuries in the accident, was rushed to a nearby hospital. The man driving the hatchback car has been identified as Imran, a resident of Ashoka Garden, who used to drive the car as a taxi, the police said. He too, received minor injuries and was treated at a hospital. He was discharged on Friday morning. Kapil is survived by wife and two children, the police added.

Man stabbed over old dispute in Ashoka Garden

Three persons stabbed a man with knife over an old dispute in Ashoka Garden on Thursday late night, the police said. The victim has been hospitalised. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused. Asoka Garden police station TI Jitendra Kumar Pathak said Imtiaz Khan (18), a resident of Ashoka Garden area, was attacked.

He was passing from the front of a mosque when he met Saifi, Azeem and Zaid who abused him over an old rivalry. When Khan protested, the trio assaulted him on the street. Zaid flashed a knife and stabbed Khan in the stomach. The accused trio fled while Khan’s kin took him to the hospital. The police were informed of the incident on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday who have registered a case against the trio.