Bhopa News: Listed Woman Offender With 27 Cases Held Within 12 Hrs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tila Jamalpura police on Wednesday arrested a notorious woman burglar with 27 criminal cases against her, cracking a daylight theft case within 12 hours and recovering stolen cash worth? 2.30 lakh.

Police station incharge Ashutosh Upadhyay said Shujaqat Ali, a resident of the Bag Mufti Sahab area, reported a theft at his house on Tuesday. He alleged that ?2.30 lakh kept in a cupboard locker was stolen in the afternoon.

As the family were resting in another room while fasting during Ramzan, they did not notice any suspect. Police teams examined footage from around 90 CCTV cameras and spotted a suspicious woman loitering near the house. The suspect identified as Razia, 38, a resident of Janta Colony in Aishbagh, was detained for questioning, during which she allegedly confessed to committing the theft.

Upadhyay said the suspect is a listed offender and is on the watchlist of Aishbagh police. She has 27 cases registered against her for theft, criminal intimidation and assault, along with proceedings under the National Security Act, at various police stations including Aishbagh, Jahangirabad, Hanumanganj, TT Nagar, Shyamla Hills, Nishatpura, Gautam Nagar and Chhola Mandir.

Police said the suspect used to conduct reconnaissance in residential areas and would break locks using tools to commit theft. Being a woman, she often avoided suspicion. Razia is being questioned further to ascertain her involvement in similar incidents in the city.