Bhoj Wetland Survey: Nearly 20 Shops, Including Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s “Kachra Cafe, Marked For Removal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has marked nearly 20 structures including the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) operated “Kachra Cafe” as encroachments during a demarcation survey of the Bhoj Wetland area.

All these establishments fall within the restricted 50-metre radius of the Upper Lake (Bada Talab), and the BMC has been directed to remove them.

The survey along the Boat Club-Van Vihar Road stretch is part of a two-month-long exercise to identify illegal constructions within the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) and catchment areas.

Officials noted that what began as 20 to 25 pushcarts nearly a decade ago has now grown into over 50 semi-permanent and permanent shops.

Sources claim the space for the Kachra Cafe was leased for Rs 3,000 per month and later sublet for Rs 60,000. Despite the lease expiring in March, the establishment continues to operate.

Officials say strict action will be taken to clear all violations and protect the ecologically sensitive wetland area.

Wider action across lake areas

Earlier, joint action by the district administration and the Corporation cleared multiple encroachments from Prempura Ghat, Khanugaon, and areas near Halalpura Bus Stand. In total, 347 encroachments have been identified across sensitive lake zones, with Van Vihar Road accounting for a significant share.

Action delayed, now imminent

The Corporation’s Encroachment Wing had prepared a report two weeks ago and was ready to act last week. However, the drive was delayed after local representatives sought time for voluntary removal. With no progress, the clearance operation is now scheduled to begin Monday.

Bag Bank turns commercial setup

A ‘Bag Bank’ established three years ago to promote a polythene-free zone is now reportedly functioning as a hotel. It is alleged that tobacco products are being sold and seating is placed on the road in the evenings, causing traffic disruption.