Bhoj Wetland Eviction Drive Resumes After 65-Day Pause | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The anti-encroachment drive around 50-metre Full Tank Level (FTL) buffer zone of Bhoj Wetland resumed on Saturday after a gap of 65 days, with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolishing seven illegal structures along the Upper Lake in the presence of administrative officials in compliance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions.

The operation targeted encroachments in Gaura village, Bishankhedi and Sewania Gond under the TT Nagar zone.

For the first time since the drive began, an under-construction house was demolished along with permanent boundary walls and tin sheds.

According to BMC officials, the under-construction house belonged to Shanta Dadlani. A farmhouse belonging to Ashok Bilaiya, both in Gaura village, was also demolished.

Similarly, a house belonging to Guddi Bai at Sewania Gond was demolished. Apart from these, boundary walls of four different establishments were also removed.

Only 58 of 347 encroachments cleared

The demolition campaign began on February 25 after demarcation of the 50-metre FTL buffer around the Upper Lake. Officials identified 347 permanent encroachments during the survey.

However, despite 130 days of action, only 58 structures have been demolished including the seven removed on Saturday. Earlier operations in Bairagarh area were largely limited to smaller constructions.

HC stay delays action

The latest drive follows BMC's Action Taken Report submitted to the NGT, stating that 21 encroachments would be removed in the current phase.

However, questions were raised over selective demolition after some bungalows near the FTL markers were left untouched.

Officials said that those properties were protected by interim stay orders of the High Court, and the corporation has sought vacation of those stays to proceed with the demolition.

TT Nagar SDM Archana Rawat Sharma said action against the remaining identified illegal constructions would be taken in phases.

BMC deputy commissioner Bhuvan Gupta said the action targeted seven structures constructed after March 2022 within the prohibited 50-metre FTL zone, while cases covered by High Court stays were being legally pursued.