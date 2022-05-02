Bhoj Taal Summer Count -2022 : 2078 birds of 82 species spotted in Bhopal

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Around 2078 birds of 82 species were spotted in the city on Sunday during ‘Bhoj Taal Summer Count - 2022. The number of species counted from Bisankhedi to Bhilkheda and Bhamori village was 57 and 62 respectively.

Paradise Flycatcher, Golden Oriole, Tickell’s Thrush, Comb Duck, Spot Billed Duck, Open Bill Stork, Sarus Crane, Glossy Ibis, Purple Heron, Purple Swamphen, Paddy Field Pipit and Spotted Owlet were among the species seen.

During the count, a rare Tickell’s Thrush was also spotted by the participants. This bird was sighted after a gap of six years. Tickell’s Thrush migrates from the Himalayan region to other parts of the country.

Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal (RMNH), Bhopal Birds NGO and VNS Nature Savvier jointly organised the second round of the event. Around 50 volunteers were present.

Experts Manoj Kumar Sharma, Sangeeta Rajgir, Mohd Khalique, Brijendra Bhadoria and Ankit Chaturvedi were part of the exercise.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 01:32 AM IST