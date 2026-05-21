Bhind's Dandraua Dham Hanuman Temple Becomes World's First Temple To Worship Lord Hanuman As ‘Doctor’ & ‘Sakhi’ -- VIDEO

Bhind's Dandaraua Dham Hanuman Temple Becomes World's First Temple To Worship Lord Hanuman As ‘Doctor’ & ‘Sakhi’ -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The famous Dandraua Dham Hanuman Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind has received a special recognition from World Records India for its unique form of worship.

The temple has been officially recorded as the world’s first temple where Lord Hanuman is worshipped in both ‘Doctor’ and ‘Sakhi’ forms.

Located in Mehgaon block of Bhind district, Dandraua Dham is widely known across the country as the ‘Doctor Hanuman Temple.’

Devotees believe that the sacred ash (bhabhuti) offered at the temple helps cure serious diseases, including cancer. Because of this belief, the temple has become a major centre of faith for people from across India.

#WATCH | Bhind's Dandaraua Dham Hanuman Temple Recieves Recognition By World Records India For Being World’s First Temple Where Lord Hanuman Is Worshipped As ‘Doctor’ And ‘Sakhi‘#MadhyaPradesh #Bhind #HanumanTemple pic.twitter.com/iF4PndsFpU — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 20, 2026

Research started 3 months ago

Dandraua Dham Mahant Mahamandaleshwar 1008 Shri Ramdas Ji Maharaj said that the World Records India team had been researching the temple and its traditions for the last 3 months.

He said the team contacted the temple’s social media representatives, examined records and verified all facts before granting the recognition.

According to Ramdas Maharaj, the research team searched across the country and found that Bhind’s Dandraua Dham is the only temple where Lord Hanuman is worshipped in Sakhi form along with the Doctor Hanuman form.

After completing the fact-checking process, the team expressed its desire to visit the temple personally and later handed over the official recognition certificate.

World Records India Foundation President and Chief Editor Pawan Solanki also visited Gwalior to present the certificate.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said the organisation received information claiming that 2 different forms of Lord Hanuman are worshipped at the same temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district.

Following this, the organisation conducted detailed online and offline research, verified documents and spoke to temple priests and experts.

Sacred ash cured devotee’s tumour

Solanki said the expert team confirmed that no other temple in the world worships 2 different forms of the deity at one place.

He further said that after 3 months of research and fact-checking, the World Records India team visited Dandaraua Dham on Tuesday and officially included the temple in its world records on Wednesday.

Solanki also claimed that the team witnessed devotees sharing experiences linked to the temple’s religious beliefs.

He said one devotee suffering from a tumour had visited the temple and claimed improvement after using the temple’s sacred ash.

According to him, such accounts were also considered during the analysis process carried out by the organisation.