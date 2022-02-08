Bhind: Truck hits Army Jawan’s bike, both vehicles catch fire

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A truck hit an Army Jawan’s bike near Chhimka village, Gohad locality of Bhind district on Tuesday.

The accident was so severe that both the vehicles caught fire in the incident and turned into ashes. The army jawan was seriously injured and he was admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to reports, the army man, Vijay Singh, a resident of Kunwarpura Porsa, Morena was going from Mehgaon to Gwalior on his duty. On the way, a truck collided from the frontside. Because of the collision, both vehicles caught fire.

The local residents present on the spot informed the fire brigade unit. Acting on the information the team rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, but by then the bike and the truck were completely burnt.

On getting the information, the police also reached the spot, established a case and started investigation into the matter.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 07:00 PM IST