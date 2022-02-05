Bhind: Thieves steal Shani Dev's idol but cops recover ‘statue of Lord Yama’

Bhind/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves stole an idol of Lord Shani from a famous Bhatantal temple, but police, as post bearers of temple trust claimed, recovered a statue of Lord Yama (God of death).

Now, the police are trying to convince the post bearer of the trust and villagers, but they refused to accept the idol recovered from police.

The post bearers of the trust also gave a photograph of the stolen idol to police and claimed that the photograph didn’t match with the idol recovered by police.

According to reports, the idol of Shani Dev from Bhatantal temple in Lahar was stolen by unidentified thieves on January 21. Later, a police complaint was lodged by the temple administration.

On February 2, police recovered an Idol from Jaipura village under Raun police station and informed the temple administration that the stolen idol had been recovered.

When members of the trust reached the temple to receive the idol, they refused to take it saying it was not the idol which was stolen from the temple.

President of the temple trust, Ramkumar Mahate said, “It was not the original idol. Police are trying to mislead us as they have pressure to recover the idol.”

Sub-divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Avanish Bansal said that the main priest of the temple had identified it. “Some members of the trust objected that it was not original, while the main priest has identified it as the stolen idol. We will again hold a meeting with them,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 05:22 PM IST