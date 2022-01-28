Bhind: Sand Mafias trample crops, Farmer pleas for help to PM

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly farmer troubled by vehicles of illegal sand mafias has pleaded for help to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhind district. The vehicles of sand mafias have trampled the crops of the farmer.

Farmer Abhilakh Singh, a resident of Bhrauli Khurd in Bhind, has some land in Goram village. In the complaint made to the PM, Abhilakh claimed that he had land in Goram Village with field number 1130 and 1131. The sand mafia had destroyed his standing crop by passing sand loaded tractors. Around 40 to 50 trucks and tractors were being released every day, because of which the entire crop was getting ruined, Abhilakh added.

Singh had made several complaints to the administration in this regard, but it did not resolve yet. He also complained in the public hearing of the District Collector on January 25. At the time when he neither got a reply from the officials nor found any steps initiated by the administration to save the crop, he made an online complaint to the Prime Minister's Office on 26 January.

He also claimed that the tenders of mines had not been done in the district, but illegal mining and transportation of sand was going on continuously.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:54 PM IST