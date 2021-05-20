Bhind: Baarits made to do 'Frog Jump' for violating corona curfew

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Tripura incident, now baraatis made to do frog jump in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhind police came up with a unique way to punish people attending a wedding ceremony on Wednesday.

The Baaratis were made to do ‘Frog Jump’ for 100 metres for violating covid-19 restrictions. The wedding was being organized, in violation of the lockdown restriction enforced in Bhind district. On getting information, a police team raided the wedding venue at Umari town, situated around 15 km from Bhind town,and found that nearly 300 people were present at the function. Though many guests managed to escape police rounded up some of them. They were made to do ‘Frog Jump’ before being released and were also given warning not to attend any such gathering till lockdown restriction is imposed in the town.