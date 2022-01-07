Bhind: Affiliation of private school cancels after negligence in vaccination

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The affiliation of a private school has been cancelled for negligence in the vaccination drive of the students aged 15 to 18 years in Bhind.

According to reports, the district administration had instructed all the government and the private schools of the district regarding the vaccination drive of the students.

Later, District Collector Satish Kumar S found that the students of Central Academy School in the district neither informed of vaccination nor the school administration, showed interest in the vaccination campaign.

After that the Collector instructed the District Education Officer to take strict action against the school. Later on, the District Education Officer canceled the affiliation of the school. This is the first action taken in the entire state for negligence in vaccination.

The District Education Officer Haribhawan Singh Tomar said that the action was taken as there was negligence of vaccination among 152 students of the school. He also said that if any other school would repeat the same mistake then strict action would be taken against them as well.

A total of 178 schools in the district have been made vaccination center in the district.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:27 PM IST