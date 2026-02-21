Bhind Accident: 5 Dead, 7 Critical After Speeding Bus Rams Into Van On Blind Turn At NH-719

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A fatal accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, where five people died and seven sustained severe injuries on Friday night.

The accident occurred at 2.30 am on National Highway-719 near Chhimka village, when a speeding bus and a van collided head-on at the blind turn.

According to Gohad Chauraha police station in-charge Manish Dhakad, the Eco van was coming from Gwalior with passengers, while the bus was speeding from Bhind towards Gwalior.

Five people died in the accident. The injured were referred to Gwalior. Currently, the injured are undergoing treatment in Gwalior. The TI stated that two of the deceased have been identified. Their names are Atul Shivhare, a resident of Phuph, and Jagdish Bhadoria, a resident of Seyoda village, Akora. Efforts are underway to identify the remaining victims. Police are investigating based on documents and vehicle numbers to trace their families.

The spot where the accident was reported has a blind turn. Both vehicles were speeding when they rammed into each other. The investigation into the accident is ongoing. Both vehicles have been removed from the road, and traffic has been restored.

Negligent driver sped bus at night

The injured have been identified as-- Ketu, son of Santosh; Santosh, son of Kalyan; Pradeep, son of Ram Prakash; Menwaram, son of Baburam; Ram Lakhan, son of Bhagirath; Meera, son of Suresh; and Sukhbir Singh, son of Shri. The bodies of the five deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Behind Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav stated that the injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital, from where the serious cases were referred to Gwalior for better treatment.

An investigation revealed that the reckless driver was speeding the bus at night. Officials arrived at the scene to control the situation, rushed survivors for medical treatment and sent the bodies to Gohad Hospital for postmortem.