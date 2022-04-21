Bhind: 3 die, over 1 dozen sustain injuries after tractor-trolley falls into canal

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including two children died and over one 1 dozen people sustained injuries as a tractor-trolley fell into a canal near Naounera village, Bhind district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The travellers were a part of a marriage party and they were on their way to Nagour in the tractor-trolley.

Malanpur police station in charge Vinod Singh Kushwaha said that the driver of the tractor was in an inebriated state and allegedly he lost control over the vehicle.

Those who died were identified as Ram Singh (50), Abhishek (12) and Shiva (9).

As soon as the police came to know about the incident, the team rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Gohad town. The police confiscated the tractor-trolley and started searching for the absconding driver.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 06:23 PM IST