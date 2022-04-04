Bhind girl wins 2 Gold in Asian Keno Pera Qualifier Championship

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A girl of the district, Pooja Ojha, has won two gold medals for India in the Asian Keno Pera Qualifier Championship held in Thailand. She has also qualified for the Asian Championship Games 2022 to be held in China.

Besides being a three-time gold medalist in Pera Keno National Championship, Pooja won a silver medal in Asian Games 2017 held in Thailand. Once again she will represent India in Asian Games 2022 to be held in China soon.

Pooja said that she worked very hard for the competition and her federation also gave full support and guidance. As a result of which she could win two gold medals for India in the qualifier championship. Pooja dedicated her win to her federation and coach Mayank Thakur.

Pooja said that it was not easy for her to get into the sport as she was a handicapped but she believed in herself and worked hard. The financial condition of her family was also not good, about 3 years ago her brother had a car accident, which broke the family financially and mentally, but the kin always encouraged and supported her.

Pooja further said that she did not have her own pedal for keno. She could not buy it herself as it was costly but recently Bhind collector provided her the pedal.

In the Chambal region, people did not promote daughters, but if daughters are determined to do something, they have the power to achieve it, so the parents of the daughters should come forward and support them. She is very happy and feels proud to play for the nation. Now her focus is on the upcoming Asian Games and she will not be satisfied with the silver medal this time, she will work harder and will grab the gold medal, Pooja said.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 12:28 PM IST