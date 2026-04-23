Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Threatens Statewide Agitation Over Wheat Procurement | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has given a five-day ultimatum to the state government and administration, demanding that the satellite survey mechanism be scrapped and the slot booking process expedited. If the government fails to implement the necessary improvements to the wheat procurement system within five days, the organisation will announce a programme for a statewide agitation.

BKS state president Kamal Anjana said, “The procurement of wheat from medium and large-scale farmers is yet to commence. Therefore, the organisation demands that the government immediately announce the schedule, including specific dates and daily procurement quotas, for the procurement of wheat from medium and large farmers.”

CM Yadav Assures Farmers of buying wheat

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state is committed to purchasing all wheat from farmers despite global challenges. Wheat production has nearly doubled, and the government has sought an increased procurement quota from the Centre. The MSP is ₹2,585 with a ₹40 bonus. Procurement is prioritised for small farmers, and efforts are underway to ensure smooth operations and fair prices.