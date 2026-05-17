Beyond The Galleries: Staff Crunch Plagues Bhopal’s Vibrant Museum Hub

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal continues to hold the distinction of being Madhya Pradesh’s museum hub as it has more than a dozen museums dedicated to archaeology, tribal culture, science, literature, freedom movement, natural history and disasters.

While the city’s museums preserve centuries of heritage and attract visitors, experts say many institutions are struggling due to a shortage of technical and skilled manpower.

According to State Museum curator BK Lokhande, Bhopal’s museum culture began in 1909 when the then Nawab of Bhopal established the King Edward Museum. The collections developed during the Nawab era later became the foundation of present-day State Museum.

Today, the State Museum remains one of the city’s most important heritage institutions. Spread across 18 galleries, it presents the journey of human civilisation through fossils and prehistoric remains.

Another major attraction is Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS). Considered one of India’s largest anthropological museums, IGRMS is regarded as one of the best-maintained museums in Bhopal with its open-air exhibits, digital displays and audio-visual systems.

The Tribal Museum has also earned national recognition for its immersive portrayal of tribal communities like Gond, Bhil, Baiga and Sahariya tribes. Sculptures, murals, installations and recreated tribal settings make it one of the most visually engaging museums in India.

Apart from these major institutions, Bhopal hosts several specialised museums. The Bijakshar Museum displays naturally formed stones and fossil-like structures shaped by geological processes over centuries.

The Pandulipi Dushyant Sangrahalaya preserves rare manuscripts and literary documents associated with poet Dushyant Kumar while Madhavrao Sapre Museum focuses on Hindi journalism, literature and traditional musical instruments.

City’s Natural History Museum educates visitors about wildlife, fossils, minerals and biodiversity conservation. Meanwhile, the Regional Science Centre attracts students and children through interactive scientific models, astronomy exhibits and hands-on learning activities.

Bhopal also preserves military and national history through Army Museum, which displays tanks and defence equipment, and Shaurya Smarak, dedicated to soldiers, martyrs and freedom fighters. The Swaraj Museum highlights India’s freedom movement and political history, especially memories associated with former President Shankar Dayal Sharma.

One of the city’s most emotionally significant institutions is National Disaster Museum, which documents the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy and preserves records related to one of the world’s worst industrial disasters.

The Doll House Museum, known for handcrafted dolls created under the guidance of artiste Dr Kamal, gained international recognition and even conducted handicraft training programmes for prisoners. Bharat Bhavan enriches Bhopal’s cultural identity as a major multi-arts complex featuring galleries, theatre spaces and tribal art collections.

Many museums continue to struggle with limited staff and long-vacant contractual posts. The shortage affects the preservation of artefacts, visitor guidance and gallery maintenance. Experts believe that unless adequate staffing and modernisation efforts are prioritised, the preservation of Bhopal’s invaluable cultural heritage could face serious challenges in the future.