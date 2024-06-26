 Beware! You May Get Fake E-Challan For Traffic Violations
92 people lose Rs 80,000.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
E-Challan Scam | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After duping zillions of people in the city and across the state by posing as senior police and crime branch officials and keeping them under house arrest, the cyber crooks have now resorted to duping people in a muted manner. They now send messages (SMSs) pertaining to traffic rule violation to people in the city and also attach a fake link to the text message.

Once the person clicks on the link and proceeds to pay the fine amount, the money from his/her bank account is wiped off. The handles from which SMSs are sent look similar to those of Bhopal traffic police department under the name Parivahan. Sources at Bhopal cyber crime cell told Free Press that 250 people have fallen prey to scam from March 2024 to June 15 this year.

Of them, 92 people have been duped of Rs 80,000. Data provided by the cyber crime officials revealed that almost 300 complaints have been lodged in this regard. However, but no FIR has been registered. When an ITMS-generated e-challan is issued by the traffic police department, a link is attached to that SMS too, and the details of the challan then appear on the screen directly.

However, when a fake e-challan SMS is sent to any person, the link attached to SMS seeks either the chassis number of the person, or his/her registration number. When the person enters the sought information, sometimes an error pops up on the screen, which is the best way to identify that the SMS is not being sent from an authentic entity, the cyber crime officials said.

'Paying through different apps not advisable’

The incharge of e-challans department at Bhopal traffic police Rajkumar said people often pay ITMS challans through different apps, which are not authorised. People should pay ITMS challans through Bhopal traffic police website or at traffic police office,” he told Free Press.

Advisory soon

When contacted, deputy police commissioner (crime) Akhil Patel said cyber cell would soon issue an advisory to spread awareness regarding the new fraud.

