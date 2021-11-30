Beware! Wear mask or pay Rs 500 as penalty in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the COVID-19 positive cases are increasing in the state capital, the district collector Bhopal Avinash Lavania has issued new guidelines.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 14 new positives have been reported in the city.

According to new guidelines issued on Tuesday, those found without wearing masks will have to pay Rs 500 as penalty. Besides, those government and private organizations, where employees will be found working without complete vaccination, will be seized.

“The corona positive patients will not be allowed for home isolations. They will be admitted to Katju hospitals, as of now,” the district collector told journalists.

He, however, said that decisions on public functions were not taken, so far.

Notably, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday called an emergency meeting of ministers and officials and asked them to take measures with immediate effects to prevent spread of pandemic.

Meanwhile, Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s commissioner KVS Choudhary instructed the in charges of all zones to carry out inspection in their respective zones and take action against those found without wearing masks and not following social distancing.

