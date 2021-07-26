Beware criminals! My Traffic, My Safety App is watching you

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has launched ‘My Traffic My Safety’ App in Gwalior.

He has said if it is successful the government will implement it in the state.

Mishra made the statement at the time of launching the App on Monday.

It would play an important role in women’s safety, the minister said, adding that around 9,000 auto taxis of the city will be included in this app.

According to Mishra, 3,000 auto taxis in the city have been included in the App.

The app contains GPS and QR coding systems. During travelling in the auto taxi, a female passenger can scan the QR code in the mobile and get complete the information about the auto-taxi on her phone.

If there is any danger to her life, she can send the information to her family and give a message to the police through the App's alarm.

“The App will keep our sisters and daughters safe. Once included in the App, goons will be afraid of committing any crime,” Mishra said.