ALL SET: Schools cleaned, washed and sanitized for students in Bhopal

Bhopal: Private schools are all set to welcome their students from Monday. The educational institutes made all the required arrangements to ensure strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines. Their main focus was on ensuring proper implementation of corona protocols. Several schools also conducted sanitization of the classrooms and common areas on Sunday.

The schools have divided students of class 12 into two and three batches depending on the strength of the classroom. Separate days have been allotted to the batches to ensure sitting on safe distances according to Covid-19 guidelines. SMSs have been sent to students informing them of the day and time of the classes, said Father Maria, of Sahodaya group of schools.

Schools have also made arrangements for holding classes for the students of grade 8 and above from the first week of August. From Monday, the schools have been permitted to hold classes for students of Grade 12 with 50 per cent attendance. Physical class of standard 11 students will be held in August. The decision for other classes will be taken after reviewing the situation then.