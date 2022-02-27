Betul: Mother found guilty of abetting son’s crime of rape, gets double life imprisonment

Betul/ Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special judge of POCSO Act found a woman accomplice in a crime of rape committed by her son and awarded a double life imprisonment to her in Betul district, 175 km south of Bhopal.

The main accused who is 25 years old was sentenced to triple life imprisonment, as per the judgment.

The special court of Rekha R Chandravanshi observed in the judgment a couple of days back that the woman who is 50 years old was guilty of abetment to the crime, hence the punishment.

The case was included in the list of heinous and sensational cases identified by the police.

The media cell in-charge Saurabh Singh Thakur told the media persons that on December 10, 2020, the victim who was less than 12 years of age reported to the police station that her mother had remarried after the death of her father. She deserted her. It was when she was adopted by the woman and she had been living with the accused woman and her family for the past 5 years.

The son of the accused woman had been raping her for the past six to seven months. Whenever the crime was committed and she complained to the woman about the criminal act of her son both used to beat her up. The woman even used to intimidate her that if she disclosed the crime to anyone police would be called and she would be sent to jail.

Sexually abused repeatedly she once mustered courage and shared the ordeal and trauma she had been undergoing for months to a woman in the neighbourhood. The latter contacted the Helpline and then a police team came to her rescue.

The court observed that the victim was a minor girl who was less than 12 years of age. She was under the woman’s patronage who adopted her. Thus, the said crime was not only a crime against the society but also crime against the sanctity of relationship. The accused didn’t seem to be deserving any sympathy and mercy.

On behalf of the prosecution special public prosecutors Omprakash Suryavanshi, Amit Kumar Rai and Vandana Shivhare pleaded the case of the girl, under the guidance of district prosecution officer SP Verma.

