Betul: Man who predicted his death on Oct 25, 2005 dies after 14 years

Betul: A man who had claimed that he would die on October 20, 2005 outlived his prediction by 14 years and died in the night of October 25, 2019.

Several news channels had made a beeline to Kunji Lal Malviya’s house in Shera village in Betul after he announced the day of his death in advance. They all camped outside his house for 24 hours to telecast his death.

Nevertheless, he did not die on that announced date in 2005 when the country celebrated Karva Chauth.

Aamir Khan later made Pipli Live film in Pipla village which lies near Sehra. In the film, a farmer Natha fed up with loan predicts his death. Kunji Lal sent a notice to Khan, objecting to the film claiming that it was made on his story, but the notice failed to have any impact on the film maker.

Kunji Lal who was born on October 20, 1930 used to make predictions using dices given by his ancestors and Ramal Vidya, a traditional system of making predictions.

Accordingly, a large number of people used to visit his residence to know their future, and, after making prediction about his death, Kunji Lal became well known name across the country.

When Kunji Lal did not die on the appointed date, both he and his wife were called Savitri and Satyavan. Savitri, a mythological character had saved her husband, Satyavan, from the death.