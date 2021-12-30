Betul: 4 killed, 2 injured as car hits tree in MP

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were killed and two others critically injured after their car hit a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place before dawn near a sugar mill on Betul-Indore National Highway, about 30 km from the district headquarters, when the victims were returning after attending a wedding party, Chicholi police station's inspector Ajay Soni said.

The car driver lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle hit a roadside tree, he said.

Three car occupants died on the spot, while another person succumbed minutes after being admitted to a hospital, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Chadhokar (38), his wife Shobha (35), Anil Ghodki (45) and Nishanshu Ghodki (23), all residents of Betul in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The two injured persons were admitted to a hospital where their condition was stated to be critical, the official said.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12:33 PM IST