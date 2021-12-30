Raipur Police arrest Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh over derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi

The Raipur Police on Thursday arrested Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. He was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho.

A case is registered against him in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur. The seven-member team of Raipur Police arrested the accused in Khajuraho at around 4 am in the morning.

"Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused," SP Raipur Prashant Agarwal told news agency ANI.

Three different teams of Raipur Police were sent in search of Kalicharan to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

On Sunday, an FIR was registered against Kalicharan Maharaj in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi.

A case was also registered against him at Akola in Maharashtra on Monday in this connection.

During the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' (religious parliament) in Raipur on Sunday evening, the seer had allegedly used abusive words against the Father of the Nation, and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 09:31 AM IST